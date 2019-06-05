Facility Closure Report

This report last updated on Fri May 24 2019 09:58:18 GMT-0500 (Central Daylight Time)

LAKE NAMEFACILITY NAMESTATUSCLOSURE TYPECATEGORYUPDATED DATECOMMENTS
AQUILLA LAKE
AQUILLA LAKEDAIRY HILL RAMPFULLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/8/2019 2:58:40 PM 
AQUILLA LAKEOLD SCHOOL RAMPFULLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/8/2019 2:58:48 PM 
AQUILLA LAKEOUTLET WORKS AND FISHING PLATFORMFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT5/10/2019 2:47:10 PM 
BARDWELL LAKE
BARDWELL LAKEBUFFALO CREEK WETLANDSFULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
BARDWELL LAKEHIGH VIEW PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 8:07:32 AMDue to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
BARDWELL LAKELITTLE MUSTANG CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/8/2019 10:44:11 AMDue to flood conditions, Little Mustang Creek Park is closed.
BARDWELL LAKELOVE PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 8:07:48 AMDue to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
BARDWELL LAKEMOTT PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 8:08:27 AMDue to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
BARDWELL LAKEOVERLOOK PARKFULLY OPEN PARK3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
BARDWELL LAKEWAXAHACHIE CREEK PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 8:09:05 AMDue to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
BELTON LAKE
BELTON LAKEARROWHEAD POINTFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/23/2019 11:40:10 AM 
BELTON LAKEBELTON LAKEVIEWFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/14/2019 11:03:45 AM To reserve the pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
BELTON LAKECEDAR RIDGEFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/23/2019 11:40:53 AMBOAT RAMP WILL OPEN at 8:00AM on Friday, May 24, 2019. Fishing dock closed permanently. To reserve a campsite, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
BELTON LAKEIRON BRIDGEPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 4:15:47 PMBOAT RAMP IS CLOSED.
BELTON LAKELEONAPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 9:17:54 AMBOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ROAD UNDER THE BRIDGE IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
BELTON LAKELIVE OAK RIDGE PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 9:36:41 AMBOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To reserve a campsite, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
BELTON LAKEMCGREGORFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 10:17:54 AM 
BELTON LAKEMILLER SPRINGS PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK4/16/2019 3:56:04 PM 
BELTON LAKEOVERLOOKFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/6/2019 9:39:23 AMTo reserve a pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
BELTON LAKEOWL CREEKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 9:23:19 AMBOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
BELTON LAKEROGERSPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 9:18:59 AMBOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
BELTON LAKESPARTA VALLEYFULLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK5/23/2019 11:41:52 AMWILL NOT RE-OPEN.
BELTON LAKETEMPLE'S LAKE PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 9:55:46 AM America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To rent the pavilion, call the reservation line at 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
BELTON LAKEWESTCLIFF PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 9:55:13 AMBOAT RAMP, BEACH, AND LOWER LOOP CLOSED OFF (Sites 1-20) - to include tent camping sights. Reservations have been cancelled until June 10th.
BELTON LAKEWHITE FLINTFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/9/2019 4:16:39 PM
BELTON LAKEWINKLER PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 4:15:10 PM 
BENBROOK LAKE
BENBROOK LAKEHOLIDAY CAMPGROUNDFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 2:59:24 PMPark closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed.
BENBROOK LAKEHOLIDAY DAY USE AREAFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 2:58:43 PMPark closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed.
BENBROOK LAKELONGHORNPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/3/2019 2:25:39 PMBoat ramp closed due to high flood waters.
BENBROOK LAKEMUSTANG - BEAR CREEK CAMPGROUNDFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 2:59:01 PMPark closed due to high flood waters.
BENBROOK LAKEMUSTANG - MUSTANG POINT MULTIUSE AREAFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/4/2019 4:24:39 PMPark is closed due to high flood waters.
BENBROOK LAKEMUSTANG - WEST CREEK CIRCLEFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/3/2019 2:27:09 PMPark closed due to high flood waters.
BENBROOK LAKEROCKY CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/4/2019 4:25:10 PMPark closed due to high flood waters. Both horse trails are also closed due to flood event.
CANYON LAKE
CANYON LAKECANYON PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK4/9/2019 9:31:06 AMArea 4 and 5 and Group Pavilion 3 are closed due to a water line needing repair.
CANYON LAKECOMAL PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK4/9/2019 9:31:21 AM 
CANYON LAKECRANES MILL PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK4/9/2019 9:31:37 AM 
CANYON LAKEGUADALUPE PARKFULLY OPEN PARK3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
CANYON LAKEHANCOCK HORSE TRAILFULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
CANYON LAKELITTLE JACOBS CREEKFULLY OPEN PARK3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
CANYON LAKENORTH PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK4/9/2019 9:32:07 AMNorth Park is closed Monday-Thursday. It is only open Friday-Sunday. It closes at 2 pm on Sunday.
CANYON LAKEOVERLOOKFULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
CANYON LAKEPOTTER'S CREEK PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK4/9/2019 9:32:48 AMLoops 1 and 2 are closed due to a septic issue. Also, still need repairs to Loop 2 from Flood of 2015.
CANYON LAKEPOTTER'S CREEK PUBLIC RAMPFULLY OPEN BOAT RAMP3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
GRANGER LAKE
GRANGER LAKEFRIENDSHIPPARTIALLY CLOSEDSEASONALPARK3/18/2019 1:23:07 PMBoat Ramp Open. Group Shelter available April 1 through September 30.
GRANGER LAKEOUTLET WORKS AREA/ STILLING BASINFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT2/21/2018 2:00:24 PM 
GRANGER LAKEOVERLOOKFULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
GRANGER LAKETAYLORPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 9:50:59 AMCourtesy Dock closed due to high water. Campground opens April 1 through September 30. The Boat Ramp and Hiking Trail are available. The Hoxie Bridge is closed until further notice but an alternative route is available.
GRANGER LAKEWILLIS CREEKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 9:16:45 AMCourtesy Dock is closed.
GRANGER LAKEWILSON H FOXPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 9:51:26 AMSwim Beach, Fishing Dock, and Courtesy Dock closed due to high water. Day Use and West Boat Ramp open March 1 through November 1.
GRANGER LAKEWMA AREASFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT7/27/2017 3:03:02 PM 
GRAPEVINE LAKE
GRAPEVINE LAKEKNOB HILLSPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT5/21/2019 1:11:03 PMTrail is flooded, For open/close status of bike use on the trails, visit www.dorba.org
GRAPEVINE LAKEMURRELLPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/21/2019 1:12:41 PM The entire eastern half of the park is closed due to flood damage. Please only stay on the Northshore tail while in this area, when the trail is open. Please visit the dorba.org website for Northshore trail open/close status. Due to high water all areas of the park are closed except for Twin Coves Marina. Only those who have boats at the marina are being allowed into the park.
HORDS CREEK
HORDS CREEKFLATROCKPARTIALLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK5/3/2019 9:07:31 AMFlatrock Park Loops 1,2,4 are open as of 01 May 2019. The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.
HORDS CREEKFRIENDSHIPFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/3/2019 9:07:51 AMThe swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.
HORDS CREEKLAKESIDEFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/3/2019 9:08:03 AMLakeside Park is fully open as of 01MAR18. The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.
LAKE GEORGETOWN
LAKE GEORGETOWNCEDAR BREAKSPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 10:28:29 AMCourtesy Dock Unusable due to high water.
LAKE GEORGETOWNJIM HOGGPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 9:13:38 AMCourtesy Dock Unusable due to high water.
LAKE GEORGETOWNOVERLOOKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT5/24/2019 9:18:39 AMClosed. Parking available at front only.
LAKE GEORGETOWNRUSSELLPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 9:48:22 AMCourtesy Dock Unusable due to high water. Beach Closed due to high water.
LAKE GEORGETOWNSTILLING BASINPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT5/15/2019 10:29:06 AMWater on hiking trail at mile markers 8, 11, and 13.
LAKE GEORGETOWNTEJASPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 10:30:45 AMWater over bridge @ 3405 and 258. Use Ronald Reagan or Hwy 29 to enter Tejas Park.
LAKE O'THE PINES
LAKE O'THE PINESALLEY CREEK CAMPGROUNDPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:00:29 AMPortions of RV Area 1, RV Area 2, and Tent Area 1 have been closed due to flooding.
LAKE O'THE PINESALLEY CREEK DAY USEPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:01:11 AMCourtesy dock is closed due to flooding.
LAKE O'THE PINESBRUSHY CREEK CAMPGROUNDFULLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK5/16/2019 10:01:26 AMPark is closed due to severe storm damage. Park will re-open at a future date that has not been determined.
LAKE O'THE PINESBRUSHY CREEK DAY USE AREAPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:02:20 AMSwim beach and some picnic sites are closed due to flooding.
LAKE O'THE PINESBUCKHORN CREEK CAMPGROUNDPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:02:38 AMRV Area 2 and Tent Area 2 closed due to flooding. Portions of RV Area 1 and Tent Area 1 closed due to flooding.
LAKE O'THE PINESCEDAR SPRINGSPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:02:49 AMRestroom has been closed. Courtesy dock is closed due to flooding. The boat ramp remains open.
LAKE O'THE PINESCOPELAND CREEK RAMPFULLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/16/2019 10:03:41 AMParking lot closed due to hazard tree, boat ramp closed due to flood.
LAKE O'THE PINESHURRICANE CREEKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:03:17 AMCourtesy dock is closed due to flooding
LAKE O'THE PINESJOHNSON CREEK CAMPGROUNDPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:04:06 AMPortions of RV Area 2, RV Area 3, RV Area 4, Tent Area 1, and Tent Area 2 closed due to flooding. Boat Ramp closed due to flooding.
LAKE O'THE PINESJOHNSON CREEK DAY USE AREAPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:04:19 AMCourtesy dock and fishing dock are closed due to flooding
LAKE O'THE PINESLAKESIDE PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/16/2019 10:04:34 AMEntrance Station, Back side of park, Sandy Beach, and courtesy dock are closed due to flooding
LAKE O'THE PINESLONE STAR RAMPFULLY OPENNONEBOAT RAMP5/16/2019 10:04:46 AM 
LAKE O'THE PINESMIMS CHAPEL RAMPPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/16/2019 10:05:37 AMParking area closed due to flooding.
LAKE O'THE PINESOAK VALLEYFULLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT5/16/2019 10:05:14 AMBoat ramp and access road closed due to flooding.
LAKE O'THE PINESOUTLET AREAFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT5/16/2019 10:06:03 AM 
LAKE O'THE PINESOVERLOOK AREAPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT5/16/2019 10:06:18 AMBoat Ramp and parking areas closed due to flooding. Parking area and picnic sites at top of hill remain open.
LAKE O'THE PINESPINE HILL RAMPFULLY OPENNONEBOAT RAMP5/16/2019 10:06:34 AM 
LAVON LAKE
LAVON LAKEAVALON PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/24/2019 9:55:57 AMPark is closed due to high water.
LAVON LAKEBRATONIA PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/21/2019 8:05:46 AM 
LAVON LAKEBROCKDALE BOAT RAMPFULLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/21/2019 8:05:54 AM 
LAVON LAKECADDO PARKFULLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK3/1/2018 4:04:07 PMClosed due to required facility upgrades and maintenance.
LAVON LAKECLEAR LAKE PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/21/2019 8:06:59 AMBoth boat ramps and Day Use areas are closed due to flood. Camping is available.
LAVON LAKEEAST FORK PARKFULLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK4/9/2019 3:08:11 PMPark is closed due to lack of gate attendants to run the park.
LAVON LAKEELM CREEK PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/21/2019 8:07:19 AM 
LAVON LAKEHIGHLAND PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/21/2019 8:08:07 AM 
LAVON LAKELAKELAND PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/21/2019 8:07:40 AM
LAVON LAKELAVONIA PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 9:21:04 AMNorth Boat Ramp is Closed due to flooding. South Boat Ramp is open.
LAVON LAKELITTLE AVALONFULLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK8/10/2017 5:42:38 PMAvailable seasonally for special events by request. Contact lake office.
LAVON LAKELITTLE RIDGE PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 8:20:27 AMThe park is temporarily closed due to flooding.
LAVON LAKEMALLARD PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 8:20:47 AMThe park is temporarily closed due to flooding.
LAVON LAKEPEBBLE BEACH PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 9:22:19 AMThe Park is temporarily closed due to flooding.
LAVON LAKESTILLING BASIN ACCESS POINTFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT2/8/2019 9:53:22 AM
LAVON LAKETICKEY CREEK PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/15/2019 9:24:30 AMPark Temporarily closed Due to Flooding. Day Use and Swim Beach are closed until necessary road repairs are completed.
LAVON LAKETWIN GROVES PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK11/30/2018 4:20:52 PM 
LEWISVILLE LAKE
LEWISVILLE LAKEBIG SANDY RAMPFULLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/14/2019 3:33:12 PMClosed due to flooding until further notice
LEWISVILLE LAKECAMP CHEROKEEFULLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK5/7/2019 1:52:04 PMPark is closed and is in the process of being leased to the university of north texas for a research station.
LEWISVILLE LAKEDOE BRANCH ACCESSFULLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/14/2019 3:30:05 PMClosed due to flooding until further notice
LEWISVILLE LAKEHICKORY CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 3:29:38 PMClosed due to flooding until further notice.
LEWISVILLE LAKEOAKLANDFULLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK5/7/2019 1:57:57 PMPark is closed indefinitely
LEWISVILLE LAKEWESTLAKEFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 3:30:44 PMClosed due to flooding until further notice
NAVARRO MILLS
NAVARRO MILLSBRUSHIE PRAIRIEFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/10/2019 10:03:44 AMNavarro Mills is currently at elevation 433.5. At this elevation, Brushie Prairie is closed for safety reasons.
NAVARRO MILLSLIBERTY HILLPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 4:08:11 PMSeasonal site closures 1 April- 21 May. Campsites 5-6, 35-38, 45, 54-66, Group shelter, Low Water Boat Ramp (near marina), Swim Beach, Fishing Pier, Both Courtesy Docks closed due to flooding.
NAVARRO MILLSOAKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 4:08:40 PMCampsites 4-8, 17-25, 28-29, 35-36, 48, Group Shelter, Boat Ramp, Playground, Courtesy Dock, Fishing Pier
NAVARRO MILLSOAK PARK DAY-USEFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 4:03:31 PMPark Closed due to Flooding.
NAVARRO MILLSPECAN POINTFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 4:02:37 PMPark Closed due to flooding.
NAVARRO MILLSSTILLING BASIN FISHING PLATFORMFULLY CLOSEDCONSTRUCTIONACCESS POINT3/28/2019 8:49:09 AMClosed until further notice.
NAVARRO MILLSWOLF CREEKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 4:09:28 PMCampsites 42-77, Group Shelter, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, Restrooms 5&6 closed due to flood.
PROCTOR LAKE
PROCTOR LAKECOPPERAS CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/10/2019 12:42:55 PMClosed Due to flooding
PROCTOR LAKECOPPERAS CREEK DAY-USE AREAFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK4/24/2019 2:48:45 PMClosed due to flooding.
PROCTOR LAKEHIGH POINTPARTIALLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK2/8/2018 2:47:22 PMHigh Point Park is permanently closed. Walk in access for hiking and equestrian trails are open. TETRA maintains the trails.
PROCTOR LAKEPROMONTORYFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/10/2019 12:44:56 PMClosed due to flooding.
PROCTOR LAKESOWELL CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/10/2019 12:43:23 PMClosed due to flooding.
PROCTOR LAKESOWELL CREEK BRIDGEFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT4/3/2018 8:37:16 AMDay use area ONLY. No camping.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIREBENEZERPARTIALLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK5/14/2019 1:32:20 PMSwim Beach is CLOSED. Sites 1-10 are currently closed due to electrical repairs.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRETOILEFULLY OPENNONEPARK3/8/2019 9:43:23 AMRamp is open and back in service.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRHANKS CREEKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/20/2019 1:33:51 PMSwim Beach - CLOSED Day Use Boat Ramp - CLOSED Park Boat Ramp - CLOSED Campsites 16-41 are CLOSED.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRMARION FERRYFULLY OPENNONEPARK4/19/2019 12:29:57 PM
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRMILL CREEKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/20/2019 1:37:04 PMSwim Beach - CLOSED Boat Ramp - OPEN Campsites 4,6 8 and 9, 11,14, 22, 26, 30, 32,33, 41, 51, 56-63, 67, 68 & 75-77 are CLOSED.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRMONTEREY RAMPFULLY CLOSEDFLOODBOAT RAMP5/17/2019 1:15:22 PM 
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIROVERLOOKPARTIALLY CLOSEDCONSTRUCTIONPARK12/11/2018 12:59:00 PMPicnic sites are closed to the visiting public, however the scenic overlook and restroom are still available for public use. Closure is due to ongoing construction/improvement of volunteer attendant campsites.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRRALPH MCALISTERFULLY OPENNONEPARK9/17/2018 9:18:37 AM 
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRRAYBURNPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 1:31:03 PMBoat Ramps are partially closed due to rising lake level and ongoing repairs.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRSAM RAYBURN POWER PLANT ACCESS AREAFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT9/17/2018 9:19:07 AM 
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRSAN AUGUSTINEPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/20/2019 1:35:12 PMSwim Beach is CLOSED. Campsites: 1-28, 32-34, 36, 38, 40-44, 60-63 and 73-77 are CLOSED.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRTWIN DIKESPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 1:31:30 PMSites 18 and 33 closed due to flood damage.
SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIRTWIN DIKES PUBLIC RAMPFULLY OPENNONEBOAT RAMP5/14/2019 1:31:40 PM 
SOMERVILLE LAKE
SOMERVILLE LAKEPECAN LAKEFULLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT4/22/2019 8:11:46 AMThe area will remain closed at this time.
SOMERVILLE LAKEROCKY CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/17/2019 2:30:02 PMRocky Creek Park closure is extended through 31 July 2019. This park closure may be extended.
SOMERVILLE LAKEVISITORS OVERLOOKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT5/17/2019 2:32:40 PMVisitors Overlook and Outlet Works Walkway are open. The uncontrolled spillway road is closed.
SOMERVILLE LAKEYEGUA CREEKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/17/2019 2:31:59 PMSites 1-13 and 17-19 closure is extended through 30 June 2019. Sites 42-83 closure is extended through 31 July 2019. Boat ramps are closed. These closures may be extended and additional site closures may be necessary. The playground is also temporarily closed.
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKECEDAR GAP PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/8/2019 8:32:51 AM 
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKECHALK RIDGE FALLS NATURE AREAFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT4/16/2019 4:11:33 PM 
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKEDANA PEAK PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/23/2019 11:43:21 AMBOAT RAMP AND DAY USE OPEN America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it.
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKEOVERLOOK PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK4/16/2019 3:59:17 PM 
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKERIVERS BEND PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK5/9/2019 4:17:59 PM 
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKESTILLHOUSE PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 9:57:27 AMBOAT RAMP OPEN To reserve a campsite or pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV Camanche Gap Pavilion (limited winter use) Island View Pavilion (limited winter use) Tear Drop Pavilion (available Mar 1 - Sep 30 only) - CLOSING MAY 10th UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKEUNION GROVE PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/23/2019 11:44:14 AMBOAT RAMP OPEN America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To reserve a campsite, call the reservation line at 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGENBLUFF VIEWFULLY OPENNONEPARK2/16/2019 7:56:50 AM 
TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGENCAMPERS COVEPARTIALLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK2/16/2019 7:57:03 AMCamping loop permanently closed. Day use portion open year round - boat ramp and 3 picnic sites.
TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGENEAST ENDFULLY OPENNONEPARK2/16/2019 7:57:11 AM 
TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGENMAGNOLIA RIDGEFULLY OPENNONEPARK2/16/2019 7:57:15 AM 
TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGENPRIMITIVE RIVER CAMPSITESFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT2/16/2019 7:57:19 AM 
TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGENSANDY CREEKFULLY OPENNONEPARK2/16/2019 7:57:22 AM 
WACO LAKE
WACO LAKEAIRPORT BEACH & DAY USEFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 8:36:56 AMClosed due to flooding
WACO LAKEAIRPORT PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 8:37:14 AMClosed due to flooding
WACO LAKEBOSQUE PARKFULLY OPENNONEPARK4/26/2019 12:25:57 PM 
WACO LAKEFLATROCK ACCESSFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK4/26/2019 12:25:47 PMClosed due to flooding
WACO LAKEKOEHNE PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK4/26/2019 12:26:16 PMClosed due to flood damage.
WACO LAKELACY POINT ACCESS AREAFULLY CLOSEDFLOODACCESS POINT5/4/2019 9:30:30 PMClosed due to flooding
WACO LAKEMIDWAY PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/13/2019 4:07:31 PMBoat Ramp and campsites 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, & 14 closed
WACO LAKEREYNOLDS CREEK PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/11/2019 4:43:32 PMBoat ramp closed. Campsites 9-23 and equestrian sites 1-10 closed.
WACO LAKESPEEGLEVILLE CAMPGROUNDFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 8:38:19 AMClosed due to flooding
WACO LAKETWIN BRIDGES DAY USE AREAFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/9/2019 8:38:33 AMClosed due to flooding
WACO LAKEWACO DAMFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT4/15/2019 11:41:13 AM 
WHITNEY LAKE
WHITNEY LAKECEDAR CREEK PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:32:30 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKECEDRON CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/8/2019 2:59:31 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKEKIMBALL BENDFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:29:48 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKELOFERS BENDFULLY CLOSEDCONSTRUCTIONPARK8/25/2017 9:17:32 AMClosed for Dam Repairs
WHITNEY LAKELOFERS EASTFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:30:11 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKELOFERS WESTFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/8/2019 2:59:57 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKEMCCOWN VALLEYFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:31:11 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKENOLAN RIVER PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:30:50 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKEPLOWMAN CREEKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:31:25 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKERIVERSIDEPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/23/2019 11:19:57 AMRiverside East is closed due to release of water downstream.
WHITNEY LAKESOLDIERS BLUFFFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/8/2019 3:00:22 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKESTEELE CREEK PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:32:04 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WHITNEY LAKEWALLING BEND PARKFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/6/2019 4:31:42 PMPark closed due to flooding.
WRIGHT PATMAN
WRIGHT PATMANCLEAR SPRINGPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/5/2019 2:03:37 PMA-Section camping loop is closed due to high water. The bridge on Clear Springs road is also closed due to high water. Detour signs have been placed to get to the campground.
WRIGHT PATMANELLIOTT BLUFFFULLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/10/2019 9:34:01 AMarea closed due to flood event
WRIGHT PATMANHERRON CREEKFULLY OPENNONEPARK11/1/2018 9:28:13 AM 
WRIGHT PATMANJACKSON CREEKFULLY OPEN PARK3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
WRIGHT PATMANMALDEN LAKEPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/19/2019 9:24:06 PMSeasonal closure from 31 May 2019 - 30 September 2019. And Day use boat ramp is closed.
WRIGHT PATMANNORTH SHOREPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/10/2019 9:35:01 AMNorth Shore beach is closed due to flooding. Boat ramp 3 remains open.
WRIGHT PATMANOAKPARTIALLY CLOSEDOTHERPARK5/5/2019 2:05:54 PM The waterborne restroom is closed due to maintenance. Funding and labor are currently trying to be secured. A portable restroom has been placed for visitors.
WRIGHT PATMANOVERCUP PARKFULLY OPEN PARK3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
WRIGHT PATMANOVERLOOKFULLY OPEN PARK3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
WRIGHT PATMANPINEY POINTFULLY OPENNONEPARK3/1/2019 4:10:30 PM 
WRIGHT PATMANROCKY POINTPARTIALLY CLOSEDFLOODPARK5/14/2019 2:53:17 PMThe beach and boat ramp are closed due to flooding
WRIGHT PATMANSPILLWAY PARKPARTIALLY CLOSEDCONSTRUCTIONPARK8/3/2017 3:11:18 PMLower park area closed in order to store rip rock for shoreline project.
WRIGHT PATMANSPORTSMAN'S COVEFULLY OPENNONEACCESS POINT5/4/2018 9:18:06 AM
WRIGHT PATMANSULPHUR RIVERFULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM 
WRIGHT PATMANTHOMAS LAKE RAMPFULLY OPENNONEBOAT RAMP6/6/2018 11:10:55 AM 
       