Facility Closure Report

|AQUILLA LAKE
|AQUILLA LAKE
|DAIRY HILL RAMP
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/8/2019 2:58:40 PM
|AQUILLA LAKE
|OLD SCHOOL RAMP
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/8/2019 2:58:48 PM
|AQUILLA LAKE
|OUTLET WORKS AND FISHING PLATFORM
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|5/10/2019 2:47:10 PM
|BARDWELL LAKE
|BARDWELL LAKE
|BUFFALO CREEK WETLANDS
|FULLY OPEN
|ACCESS POINT
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|BARDWELL LAKE
|HIGH VIEW PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 8:07:32 AM
|Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
|BARDWELL LAKE
|LITTLE MUSTANG CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/8/2019 10:44:11 AM
|Due to flood conditions, Little Mustang Creek Park is closed.
|BARDWELL LAKE
|LOVE PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 8:07:48 AM
|Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
|BARDWELL LAKE
|MOTT PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 8:08:27 AM
|Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
|BARDWELL LAKE
|OVERLOOK PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|PARK
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|BARDWELL LAKE
|WAXAHACHIE CREEK PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 8:09:05 AM
|Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.
|BELTON LAKE
|BELTON LAKE
|ARROWHEAD POINT
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/23/2019 11:40:10 AM
|BELTON LAKE
|BELTON LAKEVIEW
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/14/2019 11:03:45 AM
|To reserve the pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
|BELTON LAKE
|CEDAR RIDGE
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/23/2019 11:40:53 AM
|BOAT RAMP WILL OPEN at 8:00AM on Friday, May 24, 2019. Fishing dock closed permanently. To reserve a campsite, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
|BELTON LAKE
|IRON BRIDGE
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 4:15:47 PM
|BOAT RAMP IS CLOSED.
|BELTON LAKE
|LEONA
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 9:17:54 AM
|BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ROAD UNDER THE BRIDGE IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
|BELTON LAKE
|LIVE OAK RIDGE PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 9:36:41 AM
|BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To reserve a campsite, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
|BELTON LAKE
|MCGREGOR
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 10:17:54 AM
|BELTON LAKE
|MILLER SPRINGS PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|4/16/2019 3:56:04 PM
|BELTON LAKE
|OVERLOOK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/6/2019 9:39:23 AM
|To reserve a pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
|BELTON LAKE
|OWL CREEK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 9:23:19 AM
|BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
|BELTON LAKE
|ROGERS
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 9:18:59 AM
|BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
|BELTON LAKE
|SPARTA VALLEY
|FULLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|5/23/2019 11:41:52 AM
|WILL NOT RE-OPEN.
|BELTON LAKE
|TEMPLE'S LAKE PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 9:55:46 AM
|America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To rent the pavilion, call the reservation line at 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
|BELTON LAKE
|WESTCLIFF PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 9:55:13 AM
|BOAT RAMP, BEACH, AND LOWER LOOP CLOSED OFF (Sites 1-20) - to include tent camping sights. Reservations have been cancelled until June 10th.
|BELTON LAKE
|WHITE FLINT
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/9/2019 4:16:39 PM
|BELTON LAKE
|WINKLER PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 4:15:10 PM
|BENBROOK LAKE
|BENBROOK LAKE
|HOLIDAY CAMPGROUND
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 2:59:24 PM
|Park closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed.
|BENBROOK LAKE
|HOLIDAY DAY USE AREA
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 2:58:43 PM
|Park closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed.
|BENBROOK LAKE
|LONGHORN
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/3/2019 2:25:39 PM
|Boat ramp closed due to high flood waters.
|BENBROOK LAKE
|MUSTANG - BEAR CREEK CAMPGROUND
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 2:59:01 PM
|Park closed due to high flood waters.
|BENBROOK LAKE
|MUSTANG - MUSTANG POINT MULTIUSE AREA
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/4/2019 4:24:39 PM
|Park is closed due to high flood waters.
|BENBROOK LAKE
|MUSTANG - WEST CREEK CIRCLE
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/3/2019 2:27:09 PM
|Park closed due to high flood waters.
|BENBROOK LAKE
|ROCKY CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/4/2019 4:25:10 PM
|Park closed due to high flood waters. Both horse trails are also closed due to flood event.
|CANYON LAKE
|CANYON LAKE
|CANYON PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|4/9/2019 9:31:06 AM
|Area 4 and 5 and Group Pavilion 3 are closed due to a water line needing repair.
|CANYON LAKE
|COMAL PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|4/9/2019 9:31:21 AM
|CANYON LAKE
|CRANES MILL PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|4/9/2019 9:31:37 AM
|CANYON LAKE
|GUADALUPE PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|PARK
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|CANYON LAKE
|HANCOCK HORSE TRAIL
|FULLY OPEN
|ACCESS POINT
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|CANYON LAKE
|LITTLE JACOBS CREEK
|FULLY OPEN
|PARK
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|CANYON LAKE
|NORTH PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|4/9/2019 9:32:07 AM
|North Park is closed Monday-Thursday. It is only open Friday-Sunday. It closes at 2 pm on Sunday.
|CANYON LAKE
|OVERLOOK
|FULLY OPEN
|ACCESS POINT
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|CANYON LAKE
|POTTER'S CREEK PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|4/9/2019 9:32:48 AM
|Loops 1 and 2 are closed due to a septic issue. Also, still need repairs to Loop 2 from Flood of 2015.
|CANYON LAKE
|POTTER'S CREEK PUBLIC RAMP
|FULLY OPEN
|BOAT RAMP
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|GRANGER LAKE
|GRANGER LAKE
|FRIENDSHIP
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|SEASONAL
|PARK
|3/18/2019 1:23:07 PM
|Boat Ramp Open. Group Shelter available April 1 through September 30.
|GRANGER LAKE
|OUTLET WORKS AREA/ STILLING BASIN
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|2/21/2018 2:00:24 PM
|GRANGER LAKE
|OVERLOOK
|FULLY OPEN
|ACCESS POINT
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|GRANGER LAKE
|TAYLOR
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 9:50:59 AM
|Courtesy Dock closed due to high water. Campground opens April 1 through September 30. The Boat Ramp and Hiking Trail are available. The Hoxie Bridge is closed until further notice but an alternative route is available.
|GRANGER LAKE
|WILLIS CREEK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 9:16:45 AM
|Courtesy Dock is closed.
|GRANGER LAKE
|WILSON H FOX
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 9:51:26 AM
|Swim Beach, Fishing Dock, and Courtesy Dock closed due to high water. Day Use and West Boat Ramp open March 1 through November 1.
|GRANGER LAKE
|WMA AREAS
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|7/27/2017 3:03:02 PM
|GRAPEVINE LAKE
|GRAPEVINE LAKE
|KNOB HILLS
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|5/21/2019 1:11:03 PM
|Trail is flooded, For open/close status of bike use on the trails, visit www.dorba.org
|GRAPEVINE LAKE
|MURRELL
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/21/2019 1:12:41 PM
|The entire eastern half of the park is closed due to flood damage. Please only stay on the Northshore tail while in this area, when the trail is open. Please visit the dorba.org website for Northshore trail open/close status. Due to high water all areas of the park are closed except for Twin Coves Marina. Only those who have boats at the marina are being allowed into the park.
|HORDS CREEK
|HORDS CREEK
|FLATROCK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|5/3/2019 9:07:31 AM
|Flatrock Park Loops 1,2,4 are open as of 01 May 2019. The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.
|HORDS CREEK
|FRIENDSHIP
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/3/2019 9:07:51 AM
|The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.
|HORDS CREEK
|LAKESIDE
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/3/2019 9:08:03 AM
|Lakeside Park is fully open as of 01MAR18. The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.
|LAKE GEORGETOWN
|LAKE GEORGETOWN
|CEDAR BREAKS
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 10:28:29 AM
|Courtesy Dock Unusable due to high water.
|LAKE GEORGETOWN
|JIM HOGG
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 9:13:38 AM
|Courtesy Dock Unusable due to high water.
|LAKE GEORGETOWN
|OVERLOOK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|5/24/2019 9:18:39 AM
|Closed. Parking available at front only.
|LAKE GEORGETOWN
|RUSSELL
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 9:48:22 AM
|Courtesy Dock Unusable due to high water. Beach Closed due to high water.
|LAKE GEORGETOWN
|STILLING BASIN
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|5/15/2019 10:29:06 AM
|Water on hiking trail at mile markers 8, 11, and 13.
|LAKE GEORGETOWN
|TEJAS
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 10:30:45 AM
|Water over bridge @ 3405 and 258. Use Ronald Reagan or Hwy 29 to enter Tejas Park.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|ALLEY CREEK CAMPGROUND
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:00:29 AM
|Portions of RV Area 1, RV Area 2, and Tent Area 1 have been closed due to flooding.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|ALLEY CREEK DAY USE
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:01:11 AM
|Courtesy dock is closed due to flooding.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|BRUSHY CREEK CAMPGROUND
|FULLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:01:26 AM
|Park is closed due to severe storm damage. Park will re-open at a future date that has not been determined.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|BRUSHY CREEK DAY USE AREA
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:02:20 AM
|Swim beach and some picnic sites are closed due to flooding.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|BUCKHORN CREEK CAMPGROUND
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:02:38 AM
|RV Area 2 and Tent Area 2 closed due to flooding. Portions of RV Area 1 and Tent Area 1 closed due to flooding.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|CEDAR SPRINGS
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:02:49 AM
|Restroom has been closed. Courtesy dock is closed due to flooding. The boat ramp remains open.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|COPELAND CREEK RAMP
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/16/2019 10:03:41 AM
|Parking lot closed due to hazard tree, boat ramp closed due to flood.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|HURRICANE CREEK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:03:17 AM
|Courtesy dock is closed due to flooding
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|JOHNSON CREEK CAMPGROUND
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:04:06 AM
|Portions of RV Area 2, RV Area 3, RV Area 4, Tent Area 1, and Tent Area 2 closed due to flooding. Boat Ramp closed due to flooding.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|JOHNSON CREEK DAY USE AREA
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:04:19 AM
|Courtesy dock and fishing dock are closed due to flooding
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|LAKESIDE PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/16/2019 10:04:34 AM
|Entrance Station, Back side of park, Sandy Beach, and courtesy dock are closed due to flooding
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|LONE STAR RAMP
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|BOAT RAMP
|5/16/2019 10:04:46 AM
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|MIMS CHAPEL RAMP
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/16/2019 10:05:37 AM
|Parking area closed due to flooding.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|OAK VALLEY
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|5/16/2019 10:05:14 AM
|Boat ramp and access road closed due to flooding.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|OUTLET AREA
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|5/16/2019 10:06:03 AM
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|OVERLOOK AREA
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|5/16/2019 10:06:18 AM
|Boat Ramp and parking areas closed due to flooding. Parking area and picnic sites at top of hill remain open.
|LAKE O'THE PINES
|PINE HILL RAMP
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|BOAT RAMP
|5/16/2019 10:06:34 AM
|LAVON LAKE
|LAVON LAKE
|AVALON PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/24/2019 9:55:57 AM
|Park is closed due to high water.
|LAVON LAKE
|BRATONIA PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/21/2019 8:05:46 AM
|LAVON LAKE
|BROCKDALE BOAT RAMP
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/21/2019 8:05:54 AM
|LAVON LAKE
|CADDO PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|3/1/2018 4:04:07 PM
|Closed due to required facility upgrades and maintenance.
|LAVON LAKE
|CLEAR LAKE PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/21/2019 8:06:59 AM
|Both boat ramps and Day Use areas are closed due to flood. Camping is available.
|LAVON LAKE
|EAST FORK PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|4/9/2019 3:08:11 PM
|Park is closed due to lack of gate attendants to run the park.
|LAVON LAKE
|ELM CREEK PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/21/2019 8:07:19 AM
|LAVON LAKE
|HIGHLAND PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/21/2019 8:08:07 AM
|LAVON LAKE
|LAKELAND PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/21/2019 8:07:40 AM
|LAVON LAKE
|LAVONIA PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 9:21:04 AM
|North Boat Ramp is Closed due to flooding. South Boat Ramp is open.
|LAVON LAKE
|LITTLE AVALON
|FULLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|8/10/2017 5:42:38 PM
|Available seasonally for special events by request. Contact lake office.
|LAVON LAKE
|LITTLE RIDGE PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 8:20:27 AM
|The park is temporarily closed due to flooding.
|LAVON LAKE
|MALLARD PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 8:20:47 AM
|The park is temporarily closed due to flooding.
|LAVON LAKE
|PEBBLE BEACH PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 9:22:19 AM
|The Park is temporarily closed due to flooding.
|LAVON LAKE
|STILLING BASIN ACCESS POINT
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|2/8/2019 9:53:22 AM
|LAVON LAKE
|TICKEY CREEK PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/15/2019 9:24:30 AM
|Park Temporarily closed Due to Flooding. Day Use and Swim Beach are closed until necessary road repairs are completed.
|LAVON LAKE
|TWIN GROVES PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|11/30/2018 4:20:52 PM
|LEWISVILLE LAKE
|LEWISVILLE LAKE
|BIG SANDY RAMP
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/14/2019 3:33:12 PM
|Closed due to flooding until further notice
|LEWISVILLE LAKE
|CAMP CHEROKEE
|FULLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|5/7/2019 1:52:04 PM
|Park is closed and is in the process of being leased to the university of north texas for a research station.
|LEWISVILLE LAKE
|DOE BRANCH ACCESS
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/14/2019 3:30:05 PM
|Closed due to flooding until further notice
|LEWISVILLE LAKE
|HICKORY CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 3:29:38 PM
|Closed due to flooding until further notice.
|LEWISVILLE LAKE
|OAKLAND
|FULLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|5/7/2019 1:57:57 PM
|Park is closed indefinitely
|LEWISVILLE LAKE
|WESTLAKE
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 3:30:44 PM
|Closed due to flooding until further notice
|NAVARRO MILLS
|NAVARRO MILLS
|BRUSHIE PRAIRIE
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/10/2019 10:03:44 AM
|Navarro Mills is currently at elevation 433.5. At this elevation, Brushie Prairie is closed for safety reasons.
|NAVARRO MILLS
|LIBERTY HILL
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 4:08:11 PM
|Seasonal site closures 1 April- 21 May. Campsites 5-6, 35-38, 45, 54-66, Group shelter, Low Water Boat Ramp (near marina), Swim Beach, Fishing Pier, Both Courtesy Docks closed due to flooding.
|NAVARRO MILLS
|OAK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 4:08:40 PM
|Campsites 4-8, 17-25, 28-29, 35-36, 48, Group Shelter, Boat Ramp, Playground, Courtesy Dock, Fishing Pier
|NAVARRO MILLS
|OAK PARK DAY-USE
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 4:03:31 PM
|Park Closed due to Flooding.
|NAVARRO MILLS
|PECAN POINT
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 4:02:37 PM
|Park Closed due to flooding.
|NAVARRO MILLS
|STILLING BASIN FISHING PLATFORM
|FULLY CLOSED
|CONSTRUCTION
|ACCESS POINT
|3/28/2019 8:49:09 AM
|Closed until further notice.
|NAVARRO MILLS
|WOLF CREEK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 4:09:28 PM
|Campsites 42-77, Group Shelter, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, Restrooms 5&6 closed due to flood.
|PROCTOR LAKE
|PROCTOR LAKE
|COPPERAS CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/10/2019 12:42:55 PM
|Closed Due to flooding
|PROCTOR LAKE
|COPPERAS CREEK DAY-USE AREA
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|4/24/2019 2:48:45 PM
|Closed due to flooding.
|PROCTOR LAKE
|HIGH POINT
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|2/8/2018 2:47:22 PM
|High Point Park is permanently closed. Walk in access for hiking and equestrian trails are open. TETRA maintains the trails.
|PROCTOR LAKE
|PROMONTORY
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/10/2019 12:44:56 PM
|Closed due to flooding.
|PROCTOR LAKE
|SOWELL CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/10/2019 12:43:23 PM
|Closed due to flooding.
|PROCTOR LAKE
|SOWELL CREEK BRIDGE
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|4/3/2018 8:37:16 AM
|Day use area ONLY. No camping.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|EBENEZER
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|5/14/2019 1:32:20 PM
|Swim Beach is CLOSED. Sites 1-10 are currently closed due to electrical repairs.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|ETOILE
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|3/8/2019 9:43:23 AM
|Ramp is open and back in service.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|HANKS CREEK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/20/2019 1:33:51 PM
|Swim Beach - CLOSED Day Use Boat Ramp - CLOSED Park Boat Ramp - CLOSED Campsites 16-41 are CLOSED.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|MARION FERRY
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|4/19/2019 12:29:57 PM
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|MILL CREEK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/20/2019 1:37:04 PM
|Swim Beach - CLOSED Boat Ramp - OPEN Campsites 4,6 8 and 9, 11,14, 22, 26, 30, 32,33, 41, 51, 56-63, 67, 68 & 75-77 are CLOSED.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|MONTEREY RAMP
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|BOAT RAMP
|5/17/2019 1:15:22 PM
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|OVERLOOK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|CONSTRUCTION
|PARK
|12/11/2018 12:59:00 PM
|Picnic sites are closed to the visiting public, however the scenic overlook and restroom are still available for public use. Closure is due to ongoing construction/improvement of volunteer attendant campsites.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|RALPH MCALISTER
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|9/17/2018 9:18:37 AM
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|RAYBURN
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 1:31:03 PM
|Boat Ramps are partially closed due to rising lake level and ongoing repairs.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|SAM RAYBURN POWER PLANT ACCESS AREA
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|9/17/2018 9:19:07 AM
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|SAN AUGUSTINE
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/20/2019 1:35:12 PM
|Swim Beach is CLOSED. Campsites: 1-28, 32-34, 36, 38, 40-44, 60-63 and 73-77 are CLOSED.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|TWIN DIKES
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 1:31:30 PM
|Sites 18 and 33 closed due to flood damage.
|SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR
|TWIN DIKES PUBLIC RAMP
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|BOAT RAMP
|5/14/2019 1:31:40 PM
|SOMERVILLE LAKE
|SOMERVILLE LAKE
|PECAN LAKE
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|4/22/2019 8:11:46 AM
|The area will remain closed at this time.
|SOMERVILLE LAKE
|ROCKY CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/17/2019 2:30:02 PM
|Rocky Creek Park closure is extended through 31 July 2019. This park closure may be extended.
|SOMERVILLE LAKE
|VISITORS OVERLOOK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|5/17/2019 2:32:40 PM
|Visitors Overlook and Outlet Works Walkway are open. The uncontrolled spillway road is closed.
|SOMERVILLE LAKE
|YEGUA CREEK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/17/2019 2:31:59 PM
|Sites 1-13 and 17-19 closure is extended through 30 June 2019. Sites 42-83 closure is extended through 31 July 2019. Boat ramps are closed. These closures may be extended and additional site closures may be necessary. The playground is also temporarily closed.
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|CEDAR GAP PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/8/2019 8:32:51 AM
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|CHALK RIDGE FALLS NATURE AREA
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|4/16/2019 4:11:33 PM
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|DANA PEAK PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/23/2019 11:43:21 AM
|BOAT RAMP AND DAY USE OPEN America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it.
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|OVERLOOK PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|4/16/2019 3:59:17 PM
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|RIVERS BEND PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|5/9/2019 4:17:59 PM
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|STILLHOUSE PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 9:57:27 AM
|BOAT RAMP OPEN To reserve a campsite or pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV Camanche Gap Pavilion (limited winter use) Island View Pavilion (limited winter use) Tear Drop Pavilion (available Mar 1 - Sep 30 only) - CLOSING MAY 10th UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
|STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE
|UNION GROVE PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/23/2019 11:44:14 AM
|BOAT RAMP OPEN America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To reserve a campsite, call the reservation line at 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV
|TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
|TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
|BLUFF VIEW
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|2/16/2019 7:56:50 AM
|TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
|CAMPERS COVE
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|2/16/2019 7:57:03 AM
|Camping loop permanently closed. Day use portion open year round - boat ramp and 3 picnic sites.
|TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
|EAST END
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|2/16/2019 7:57:11 AM
|TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
|MAGNOLIA RIDGE
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|2/16/2019 7:57:15 AM
|TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
|PRIMITIVE RIVER CAMPSITES
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|2/16/2019 7:57:19 AM
|TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN
|SANDY CREEK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|2/16/2019 7:57:22 AM
|WACO LAKE
|WACO LAKE
|AIRPORT BEACH & DAY USE
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 8:36:56 AM
|Closed due to flooding
|WACO LAKE
|AIRPORT PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 8:37:14 AM
|Closed due to flooding
|WACO LAKE
|BOSQUE PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|4/26/2019 12:25:57 PM
|WACO LAKE
|FLATROCK ACCESS
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|4/26/2019 12:25:47 PM
|Closed due to flooding
|WACO LAKE
|KOEHNE PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|4/26/2019 12:26:16 PM
|Closed due to flood damage.
|WACO LAKE
|LACY POINT ACCESS AREA
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|ACCESS POINT
|5/4/2019 9:30:30 PM
|Closed due to flooding
|WACO LAKE
|MIDWAY PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/13/2019 4:07:31 PM
|Boat Ramp and campsites 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, & 14 closed
|WACO LAKE
|REYNOLDS CREEK PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/11/2019 4:43:32 PM
|Boat ramp closed. Campsites 9-23 and equestrian sites 1-10 closed.
|WACO LAKE
|SPEEGLEVILLE CAMPGROUND
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 8:38:19 AM
|Closed due to flooding
|WACO LAKE
|TWIN BRIDGES DAY USE AREA
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/9/2019 8:38:33 AM
|Closed due to flooding
|WACO LAKE
|WACO DAM
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|4/15/2019 11:41:13 AM
|WHITNEY LAKE
|WHITNEY LAKE
|CEDAR CREEK PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:32:30 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|CEDRON CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/8/2019 2:59:31 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|KIMBALL BEND
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:29:48 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|LOFERS BEND
|FULLY CLOSED
|CONSTRUCTION
|PARK
|8/25/2017 9:17:32 AM
|Closed for Dam Repairs
|WHITNEY LAKE
|LOFERS EAST
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:30:11 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|LOFERS WEST
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/8/2019 2:59:57 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|MCCOWN VALLEY
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:31:11 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|NOLAN RIVER PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:30:50 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|PLOWMAN CREEK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:31:25 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|RIVERSIDE
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/23/2019 11:19:57 AM
|Riverside East is closed due to release of water downstream.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|SOLDIERS BLUFF
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/8/2019 3:00:22 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|STEELE CREEK PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:32:04 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WHITNEY LAKE
|WALLING BEND PARK
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/6/2019 4:31:42 PM
|Park closed due to flooding.
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|CLEAR SPRING
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/5/2019 2:03:37 PM
|A-Section camping loop is closed due to high water. The bridge on Clear Springs road is also closed due to high water. Detour signs have been placed to get to the campground.
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|ELLIOTT BLUFF
|FULLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/10/2019 9:34:01 AM
|area closed due to flood event
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|HERRON CREEK
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|11/1/2018 9:28:13 AM
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|JACKSON CREEK
|FULLY OPEN
|PARK
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|MALDEN LAKE
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/19/2019 9:24:06 PM
|Seasonal closure from 31 May 2019 - 30 September 2019. And Day use boat ramp is closed.
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|NORTH SHORE
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/10/2019 9:35:01 AM
|North Shore beach is closed due to flooding. Boat ramp 3 remains open.
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|OAK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|OTHER
|PARK
|5/5/2019 2:05:54 PM
|The waterborne restroom is closed due to maintenance. Funding and labor are currently trying to be secured. A portable restroom has been placed for visitors.
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|OVERCUP PARK
|FULLY OPEN
|PARK
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|OVERLOOK
|FULLY OPEN
|PARK
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|PINEY POINT
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|PARK
|3/1/2019 4:10:30 PM
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|ROCKY POINT
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|FLOOD
|PARK
|5/14/2019 2:53:17 PM
|The beach and boat ramp are closed due to flooding
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|SPILLWAY PARK
|PARTIALLY CLOSED
|CONSTRUCTION
|PARK
|8/3/2017 3:11:18 PM
|Lower park area closed in order to store rip rock for shoreline project.
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|SPORTSMAN'S COVE
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|ACCESS POINT
|5/4/2018 9:18:06 AM
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|SULPHUR RIVER
|FULLY OPEN
|ACCESS POINT
|3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM
|WRIGHT PATMAN
|THOMAS LAKE RAMP
|FULLY OPEN
|NONE
|BOAT RAMP
|6/6/2018 11:10:55 AM