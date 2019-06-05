Facility Closure Report

LAKE NAME FACILITY NAME STATUS CLOSURE TYPE CATEGORY UPDATED DATE COMMENTS

AQUILLA LAKE

AQUILLA LAKE DAIRY HILL RAMP FULLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/8/2019 2:58:40 PM

AQUILLA LAKE OLD SCHOOL RAMP FULLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/8/2019 2:58:48 PM

AQUILLA LAKE OUTLET WORKS AND FISHING PLATFORM FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 5/10/2019 2:47:10 PM

BARDWELL LAKE

BARDWELL LAKE BUFFALO CREEK WETLANDS FULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

BARDWELL LAKE HIGH VIEW PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 8:07:32 AM Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.

BARDWELL LAKE LITTLE MUSTANG CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/8/2019 10:44:11 AM Due to flood conditions, Little Mustang Creek Park is closed.

BARDWELL LAKE LOVE PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 8:07:48 AM Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.

BARDWELL LAKE MOTT PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 8:08:27 AM Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.

BARDWELL LAKE OVERLOOK PARK FULLY OPEN PARK 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

BARDWELL LAKE WAXAHACHIE CREEK PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 8:09:05 AM Due to flooding at Bardwell Lake all access to the park is closed.

BELTON LAKE

BELTON LAKE ARROWHEAD POINT FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/23/2019 11:40:10 AM

BELTON LAKE BELTON LAKEVIEW FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/14/2019 11:03:45 AM To reserve the pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV

BELTON LAKE CEDAR RIDGE FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/23/2019 11:40:53 AM BOAT RAMP WILL OPEN at 8:00AM on Friday, May 24, 2019. Fishing dock closed permanently. To reserve a campsite, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV

BELTON LAKE IRON BRIDGE PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 4:15:47 PM BOAT RAMP IS CLOSED.

BELTON LAKE LEONA PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 9:17:54 AM BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ROAD UNDER THE BRIDGE IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

BELTON LAKE LIVE OAK RIDGE PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 9:36:41 AM BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To reserve a campsite, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV

BELTON LAKE MCGREGOR FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 10:17:54 AM

BELTON LAKE MILLER SPRINGS PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 4/16/2019 3:56:04 PM

BELTON LAKE OVERLOOK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/6/2019 9:39:23 AM To reserve a pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV

BELTON LAKE OWL CREEK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 9:23:19 AM BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

BELTON LAKE ROGERS PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 9:18:59 AM BOAT RAMP CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

BELTON LAKE SPARTA VALLEY FULLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 5/23/2019 11:41:52 AM WILL NOT RE-OPEN.

BELTON LAKE TEMPLE'S LAKE PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 9:55:46 AM America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To rent the pavilion, call the reservation line at 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV

BELTON LAKE WESTCLIFF PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 9:55:13 AM BOAT RAMP, BEACH, AND LOWER LOOP CLOSED OFF (Sites 1-20) - to include tent camping sights. Reservations have been cancelled until June 10th.

BELTON LAKE WHITE FLINT FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/9/2019 4:16:39 PM

BELTON LAKE WINKLER PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 4:15:10 PM

BENBROOK LAKE

BENBROOK LAKE HOLIDAY CAMPGROUND FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 2:59:24 PM Park closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed.

BENBROOK LAKE HOLIDAY DAY USE AREA FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 2:58:43 PM Park closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed.

BENBROOK LAKE LONGHORN PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/3/2019 2:25:39 PM Boat ramp closed due to high flood waters.

BENBROOK LAKE MUSTANG - BEAR CREEK CAMPGROUND FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 2:59:01 PM Park closed due to high flood waters.

BENBROOK LAKE MUSTANG - MUSTANG POINT MULTIUSE AREA FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/4/2019 4:24:39 PM Park is closed due to high flood waters.

BENBROOK LAKE MUSTANG - WEST CREEK CIRCLE FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/3/2019 2:27:09 PM Park closed due to high flood waters.

BENBROOK LAKE ROCKY CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/4/2019 4:25:10 PM Park closed due to high flood waters. Both horse trails are also closed due to flood event.

CANYON LAKE

CANYON LAKE CANYON PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 4/9/2019 9:31:06 AM Area 4 and 5 and Group Pavilion 3 are closed due to a water line needing repair.

CANYON LAKE COMAL PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 4/9/2019 9:31:21 AM

CANYON LAKE CRANES MILL PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 4/9/2019 9:31:37 AM

CANYON LAKE GUADALUPE PARK FULLY OPEN PARK 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

CANYON LAKE HANCOCK HORSE TRAIL FULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

CANYON LAKE LITTLE JACOBS CREEK FULLY OPEN PARK 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

CANYON LAKE NORTH PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 4/9/2019 9:32:07 AM North Park is closed Monday-Thursday. It is only open Friday-Sunday. It closes at 2 pm on Sunday.

CANYON LAKE OVERLOOK FULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

CANYON LAKE POTTER'S CREEK PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 4/9/2019 9:32:48 AM Loops 1 and 2 are closed due to a septic issue. Also, still need repairs to Loop 2 from Flood of 2015.

CANYON LAKE POTTER'S CREEK PUBLIC RAMP FULLY OPEN BOAT RAMP 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

GRANGER LAKE

GRANGER LAKE FRIENDSHIP PARTIALLY CLOSED SEASONAL PARK 3/18/2019 1:23:07 PM Boat Ramp Open. Group Shelter available April 1 through September 30.

GRANGER LAKE OUTLET WORKS AREA/ STILLING BASIN FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 2/21/2018 2:00:24 PM

GRANGER LAKE OVERLOOK FULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

GRANGER LAKE TAYLOR PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 9:50:59 AM Courtesy Dock closed due to high water. Campground opens April 1 through September 30. The Boat Ramp and Hiking Trail are available. The Hoxie Bridge is closed until further notice but an alternative route is available.

GRANGER LAKE WILLIS CREEK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 9:16:45 AM Courtesy Dock is closed.

GRANGER LAKE WILSON H FOX PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 9:51:26 AM Swim Beach, Fishing Dock, and Courtesy Dock closed due to high water. Day Use and West Boat Ramp open March 1 through November 1.

GRANGER LAKE WMA AREAS FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 7/27/2017 3:03:02 PM

GRAPEVINE LAKE

GRAPEVINE LAKE KNOB HILLS PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 5/21/2019 1:11:03 PM Trail is flooded, For open/close status of bike use on the trails, visit www.dorba.org

GRAPEVINE LAKE MURRELL PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/21/2019 1:12:41 PM The entire eastern half of the park is closed due to flood damage. Please only stay on the Northshore tail while in this area, when the trail is open. Please visit the dorba.org website for Northshore trail open/close status. Due to high water all areas of the park are closed except for Twin Coves Marina. Only those who have boats at the marina are being allowed into the park.

HORDS CREEK

HORDS CREEK FLATROCK PARTIALLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 5/3/2019 9:07:31 AM Flatrock Park Loops 1,2,4 are open as of 01 May 2019. The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.

HORDS CREEK FRIENDSHIP FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/3/2019 9:07:51 AM The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.

HORDS CREEK LAKESIDE FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/3/2019 9:08:03 AM Lakeside Park is fully open as of 01MAR18. The swim beach is currently not open due to low lake elevation.

LAKE GEORGETOWN

LAKE GEORGETOWN CEDAR BREAKS PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 10:28:29 AM Courtesy Dock Unusable due to high water.

LAKE GEORGETOWN JIM HOGG PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 9:13:38 AM Courtesy Dock Unusable due to high water.

LAKE GEORGETOWN OVERLOOK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 5/24/2019 9:18:39 AM Closed. Parking available at front only.

LAKE GEORGETOWN RUSSELL PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 9:48:22 AM Courtesy Dock Unusable due to high water. Beach Closed due to high water.

LAKE GEORGETOWN STILLING BASIN PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 5/15/2019 10:29:06 AM Water on hiking trail at mile markers 8, 11, and 13.

LAKE GEORGETOWN TEJAS PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 10:30:45 AM Water over bridge @ 3405 and 258. Use Ronald Reagan or Hwy 29 to enter Tejas Park.

LAKE O'THE PINES

LAKE O'THE PINES ALLEY CREEK CAMPGROUND PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:00:29 AM Portions of RV Area 1, RV Area 2, and Tent Area 1 have been closed due to flooding.

LAKE O'THE PINES ALLEY CREEK DAY USE PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:01:11 AM Courtesy dock is closed due to flooding.

LAKE O'THE PINES BRUSHY CREEK CAMPGROUND FULLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 5/16/2019 10:01:26 AM Park is closed due to severe storm damage. Park will re-open at a future date that has not been determined.

LAKE O'THE PINES BRUSHY CREEK DAY USE AREA PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:02:20 AM Swim beach and some picnic sites are closed due to flooding.

LAKE O'THE PINES BUCKHORN CREEK CAMPGROUND PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:02:38 AM RV Area 2 and Tent Area 2 closed due to flooding. Portions of RV Area 1 and Tent Area 1 closed due to flooding.

LAKE O'THE PINES CEDAR SPRINGS PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:02:49 AM Restroom has been closed. Courtesy dock is closed due to flooding. The boat ramp remains open.

LAKE O'THE PINES COPELAND CREEK RAMP FULLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/16/2019 10:03:41 AM Parking lot closed due to hazard tree, boat ramp closed due to flood.

LAKE O'THE PINES HURRICANE CREEK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:03:17 AM Courtesy dock is closed due to flooding

LAKE O'THE PINES JOHNSON CREEK CAMPGROUND PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:04:06 AM Portions of RV Area 2, RV Area 3, RV Area 4, Tent Area 1, and Tent Area 2 closed due to flooding. Boat Ramp closed due to flooding.

LAKE O'THE PINES JOHNSON CREEK DAY USE AREA PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:04:19 AM Courtesy dock and fishing dock are closed due to flooding

LAKE O'THE PINES LAKESIDE PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/16/2019 10:04:34 AM Entrance Station, Back side of park, Sandy Beach, and courtesy dock are closed due to flooding

LAKE O'THE PINES LONE STAR RAMP FULLY OPEN NONE BOAT RAMP 5/16/2019 10:04:46 AM

LAKE O'THE PINES MIMS CHAPEL RAMP PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/16/2019 10:05:37 AM Parking area closed due to flooding.

LAKE O'THE PINES OAK VALLEY FULLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 5/16/2019 10:05:14 AM Boat ramp and access road closed due to flooding.

LAKE O'THE PINES OUTLET AREA FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 5/16/2019 10:06:03 AM

LAKE O'THE PINES OVERLOOK AREA PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 5/16/2019 10:06:18 AM Boat Ramp and parking areas closed due to flooding. Parking area and picnic sites at top of hill remain open.

LAKE O'THE PINES PINE HILL RAMP FULLY OPEN NONE BOAT RAMP 5/16/2019 10:06:34 AM

LAVON LAKE

LAVON LAKE AVALON PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/24/2019 9:55:57 AM Park is closed due to high water.

LAVON LAKE BRATONIA PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/21/2019 8:05:46 AM

LAVON LAKE BROCKDALE BOAT RAMP FULLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/21/2019 8:05:54 AM

LAVON LAKE CADDO PARK FULLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 3/1/2018 4:04:07 PM Closed due to required facility upgrades and maintenance.

LAVON LAKE CLEAR LAKE PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/21/2019 8:06:59 AM Both boat ramps and Day Use areas are closed due to flood. Camping is available.

LAVON LAKE EAST FORK PARK FULLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 4/9/2019 3:08:11 PM Park is closed due to lack of gate attendants to run the park.

LAVON LAKE ELM CREEK PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/21/2019 8:07:19 AM

LAVON LAKE HIGHLAND PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/21/2019 8:08:07 AM

LAVON LAKE LAKELAND PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/21/2019 8:07:40 AM

LAVON LAKE LAVONIA PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 9:21:04 AM North Boat Ramp is Closed due to flooding. South Boat Ramp is open.

LAVON LAKE LITTLE AVALON FULLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 8/10/2017 5:42:38 PM Available seasonally for special events by request. Contact lake office.

LAVON LAKE LITTLE RIDGE PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 8:20:27 AM The park is temporarily closed due to flooding.

LAVON LAKE MALLARD PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 8:20:47 AM The park is temporarily closed due to flooding.

LAVON LAKE PEBBLE BEACH PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 9:22:19 AM The Park is temporarily closed due to flooding.

LAVON LAKE STILLING BASIN ACCESS POINT FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 2/8/2019 9:53:22 AM

LAVON LAKE TICKEY CREEK PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/15/2019 9:24:30 AM Park Temporarily closed Due to Flooding. Day Use and Swim Beach are closed until necessary road repairs are completed.

LAVON LAKE TWIN GROVES PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 11/30/2018 4:20:52 PM

LEWISVILLE LAKE

LEWISVILLE LAKE BIG SANDY RAMP FULLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/14/2019 3:33:12 PM Closed due to flooding until further notice

LEWISVILLE LAKE CAMP CHEROKEE FULLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 5/7/2019 1:52:04 PM Park is closed and is in the process of being leased to the university of north texas for a research station.

LEWISVILLE LAKE DOE BRANCH ACCESS FULLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/14/2019 3:30:05 PM Closed due to flooding until further notice

LEWISVILLE LAKE HICKORY CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 3:29:38 PM Closed due to flooding until further notice.

LEWISVILLE LAKE OAKLAND FULLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 5/7/2019 1:57:57 PM Park is closed indefinitely

LEWISVILLE LAKE WESTLAKE FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 3:30:44 PM Closed due to flooding until further notice

NAVARRO MILLS

NAVARRO MILLS BRUSHIE PRAIRIE FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/10/2019 10:03:44 AM Navarro Mills is currently at elevation 433.5. At this elevation, Brushie Prairie is closed for safety reasons.

NAVARRO MILLS LIBERTY HILL PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 4:08:11 PM Seasonal site closures 1 April- 21 May. Campsites 5-6, 35-38, 45, 54-66, Group shelter, Low Water Boat Ramp (near marina), Swim Beach, Fishing Pier, Both Courtesy Docks closed due to flooding.

NAVARRO MILLS OAK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 4:08:40 PM Campsites 4-8, 17-25, 28-29, 35-36, 48, Group Shelter, Boat Ramp, Playground, Courtesy Dock, Fishing Pier

NAVARRO MILLS OAK PARK DAY-USE FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 4:03:31 PM Park Closed due to Flooding.

NAVARRO MILLS PECAN POINT FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 4:02:37 PM Park Closed due to flooding.

NAVARRO MILLS STILLING BASIN FISHING PLATFORM FULLY CLOSED CONSTRUCTION ACCESS POINT 3/28/2019 8:49:09 AM Closed until further notice.

NAVARRO MILLS WOLF CREEK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 4:09:28 PM Campsites 42-77, Group Shelter, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, Restrooms 5&6 closed due to flood.

PROCTOR LAKE

PROCTOR LAKE COPPERAS CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/10/2019 12:42:55 PM Closed Due to flooding

PROCTOR LAKE COPPERAS CREEK DAY-USE AREA FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 4/24/2019 2:48:45 PM Closed due to flooding.

PROCTOR LAKE HIGH POINT PARTIALLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 2/8/2018 2:47:22 PM High Point Park is permanently closed. Walk in access for hiking and equestrian trails are open. TETRA maintains the trails.

PROCTOR LAKE PROMONTORY FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/10/2019 12:44:56 PM Closed due to flooding.

PROCTOR LAKE SOWELL CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/10/2019 12:43:23 PM Closed due to flooding.

PROCTOR LAKE SOWELL CREEK BRIDGE FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 4/3/2018 8:37:16 AM Day use area ONLY. No camping.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR EBENEZER PARTIALLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 5/14/2019 1:32:20 PM Swim Beach is CLOSED. Sites 1-10 are currently closed due to electrical repairs.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR ETOILE FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 3/8/2019 9:43:23 AM Ramp is open and back in service.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR HANKS CREEK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/20/2019 1:33:51 PM Swim Beach - CLOSED Day Use Boat Ramp - CLOSED Park Boat Ramp - CLOSED Campsites 16-41 are CLOSED.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR MARION FERRY FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 4/19/2019 12:29:57 PM

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR MILL CREEK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/20/2019 1:37:04 PM Swim Beach - CLOSED Boat Ramp - OPEN Campsites 4,6 8 and 9, 11,14, 22, 26, 30, 32,33, 41, 51, 56-63, 67, 68 & 75-77 are CLOSED.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR MONTEREY RAMP FULLY CLOSED FLOOD BOAT RAMP 5/17/2019 1:15:22 PM

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR OVERLOOK PARTIALLY CLOSED CONSTRUCTION PARK 12/11/2018 12:59:00 PM Picnic sites are closed to the visiting public, however the scenic overlook and restroom are still available for public use. Closure is due to ongoing construction/improvement of volunteer attendant campsites.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR RALPH MCALISTER FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 9/17/2018 9:18:37 AM

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR RAYBURN PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 1:31:03 PM Boat Ramps are partially closed due to rising lake level and ongoing repairs.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR SAM RAYBURN POWER PLANT ACCESS AREA FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 9/17/2018 9:19:07 AM

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR SAN AUGUSTINE PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/20/2019 1:35:12 PM Swim Beach is CLOSED. Campsites: 1-28, 32-34, 36, 38, 40-44, 60-63 and 73-77 are CLOSED.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR TWIN DIKES PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 1:31:30 PM Sites 18 and 33 closed due to flood damage.

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR TWIN DIKES PUBLIC RAMP FULLY OPEN NONE BOAT RAMP 5/14/2019 1:31:40 PM

SOMERVILLE LAKE

SOMERVILLE LAKE PECAN LAKE FULLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 4/22/2019 8:11:46 AM The area will remain closed at this time.

SOMERVILLE LAKE ROCKY CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/17/2019 2:30:02 PM Rocky Creek Park closure is extended through 31 July 2019. This park closure may be extended.

SOMERVILLE LAKE VISITORS OVERLOOK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 5/17/2019 2:32:40 PM Visitors Overlook and Outlet Works Walkway are open. The uncontrolled spillway road is closed.

SOMERVILLE LAKE YEGUA CREEK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/17/2019 2:31:59 PM Sites 1-13 and 17-19 closure is extended through 30 June 2019. Sites 42-83 closure is extended through 31 July 2019. Boat ramps are closed. These closures may be extended and additional site closures may be necessary. The playground is also temporarily closed.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE CEDAR GAP PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/8/2019 8:32:51 AM

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE CHALK RIDGE FALLS NATURE AREA FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 4/16/2019 4:11:33 PM

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE DANA PEAK PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/23/2019 11:43:21 AM BOAT RAMP AND DAY USE OPEN America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE OVERLOOK PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 4/16/2019 3:59:17 PM

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE RIVERS BEND PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 5/9/2019 4:17:59 PM

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE STILLHOUSE PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 9:57:27 AM BOAT RAMP OPEN To reserve a campsite or pavilion, call 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV Camanche Gap Pavilion (limited winter use) Island View Pavilion (limited winter use) Tear Drop Pavilion (available Mar 1 - Sep 30 only) - CLOSING MAY 10th UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE UNION GROVE PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/23/2019 11:44:14 AM BOAT RAMP OPEN America the Beautiful passes for active duty military available here. For DISABILITY passes go to either the Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office - please be sure to have a document stating you are permanently disabled and a photo ID with your signature on it. To reserve a campsite, call the reservation line at 1-877-444-6777 or go to WWW.RECREATION.GOV

TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN

TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN BLUFF VIEW FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 2/16/2019 7:56:50 AM

TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN CAMPERS COVE PARTIALLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 2/16/2019 7:57:03 AM Camping loop permanently closed. Day use portion open year round - boat ramp and 3 picnic sites.

TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN EAST END FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 2/16/2019 7:57:11 AM

TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN MAGNOLIA RIDGE FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 2/16/2019 7:57:15 AM

TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN PRIMITIVE RIVER CAMPSITES FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 2/16/2019 7:57:19 AM

TOWN BLUFF & B A STEINHAGEN SANDY CREEK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 2/16/2019 7:57:22 AM

WACO LAKE

WACO LAKE AIRPORT BEACH & DAY USE FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 8:36:56 AM Closed due to flooding

WACO LAKE AIRPORT PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 8:37:14 AM Closed due to flooding

WACO LAKE BOSQUE PARK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 4/26/2019 12:25:57 PM

WACO LAKE FLATROCK ACCESS FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 4/26/2019 12:25:47 PM Closed due to flooding

WACO LAKE KOEHNE PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 4/26/2019 12:26:16 PM Closed due to flood damage.

WACO LAKE LACY POINT ACCESS AREA FULLY CLOSED FLOOD ACCESS POINT 5/4/2019 9:30:30 PM Closed due to flooding

WACO LAKE MIDWAY PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/13/2019 4:07:31 PM Boat Ramp and campsites 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, & 14 closed

WACO LAKE REYNOLDS CREEK PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/11/2019 4:43:32 PM Boat ramp closed. Campsites 9-23 and equestrian sites 1-10 closed.

WACO LAKE SPEEGLEVILLE CAMPGROUND FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 8:38:19 AM Closed due to flooding

WACO LAKE TWIN BRIDGES DAY USE AREA FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/9/2019 8:38:33 AM Closed due to flooding

WACO LAKE WACO DAM FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 4/15/2019 11:41:13 AM

WHITNEY LAKE

WHITNEY LAKE CEDAR CREEK PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:32:30 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE CEDRON CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/8/2019 2:59:31 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE KIMBALL BEND FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:29:48 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE LOFERS BEND FULLY CLOSED CONSTRUCTION PARK 8/25/2017 9:17:32 AM Closed for Dam Repairs

WHITNEY LAKE LOFERS EAST FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:30:11 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE LOFERS WEST FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/8/2019 2:59:57 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE MCCOWN VALLEY FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:31:11 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE NOLAN RIVER PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:30:50 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE PLOWMAN CREEK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:31:25 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE RIVERSIDE PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/23/2019 11:19:57 AM Riverside East is closed due to release of water downstream.

WHITNEY LAKE SOLDIERS BLUFF FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/8/2019 3:00:22 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE STEELE CREEK PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:32:04 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WHITNEY LAKE WALLING BEND PARK FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/6/2019 4:31:42 PM Park closed due to flooding.

WRIGHT PATMAN

WRIGHT PATMAN CLEAR SPRING PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/5/2019 2:03:37 PM A-Section camping loop is closed due to high water. The bridge on Clear Springs road is also closed due to high water. Detour signs have been placed to get to the campground.

WRIGHT PATMAN ELLIOTT BLUFF FULLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/10/2019 9:34:01 AM area closed due to flood event

WRIGHT PATMAN HERRON CREEK FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 11/1/2018 9:28:13 AM

WRIGHT PATMAN JACKSON CREEK FULLY OPEN PARK 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

WRIGHT PATMAN MALDEN LAKE PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/19/2019 9:24:06 PM Seasonal closure from 31 May 2019 - 30 September 2019. And Day use boat ramp is closed.

WRIGHT PATMAN NORTH SHORE PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/10/2019 9:35:01 AM North Shore beach is closed due to flooding. Boat ramp 3 remains open.

WRIGHT PATMAN OAK PARTIALLY CLOSED OTHER PARK 5/5/2019 2:05:54 PM The waterborne restroom is closed due to maintenance. Funding and labor are currently trying to be secured. A portable restroom has been placed for visitors.

WRIGHT PATMAN OVERCUP PARK FULLY OPEN PARK 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

WRIGHT PATMAN OVERLOOK FULLY OPEN PARK 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM

WRIGHT PATMAN PINEY POINT FULLY OPEN NONE PARK 3/1/2019 4:10:30 PM

WRIGHT PATMAN ROCKY POINT PARTIALLY CLOSED FLOOD PARK 5/14/2019 2:53:17 PM The beach and boat ramp are closed due to flooding

WRIGHT PATMAN SPILLWAY PARK PARTIALLY CLOSED CONSTRUCTION PARK 8/3/2017 3:11:18 PM Lower park area closed in order to store rip rock for shoreline project.

WRIGHT PATMAN SPORTSMAN'S COVE FULLY OPEN NONE ACCESS POINT 5/4/2018 9:18:06 AM

WRIGHT PATMAN SULPHUR RIVER FULLY OPEN ACCESS POINT 3/6/2017 12:00:00 AM